Buhari’s aide inaugurates Paediatric Complex in Lagos 

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, has inaugurated a newly built Paediatric Complex at the Federal Medical Centre, Ebute Metta in Lagos.

Speaking during the inauguration on Thursday, Orelope-Adefulire said the complex was established with the primary objective of improving child health and reducing maternal mortality.

She said the complex, constructed and fully equipped by the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals (OSSAP-SDGs), was in line with the SDG Goal 3.

“This multilevel facility has been designed to provide essential healthcare services, especially to newborn, neonates and under-five children, focusing on improving child health and reducing preventable deaths.

“This facility is one of the many healthcare facilities constructed and fully equipped by the OSSAP-SDGs across the country.

“We are making significant strides towards achieving SDG-3. We know that the health of our children is paramount to our society’s well-being, and that is why we have invested in this state-of-the-art facility,” she said.

She, however, commended the leadership of the hospital and the entire staff for their selfless service to the country.

Also, Alhaji Ishola Balogun-Fulani, Chairman of the FMC Ebute-Metta Management Board, said the new paediatric centre was a confirmation of the hospital’s commitment to the welfare of children.

Balogun-Fulani commended the leadership of the OSSAP-SDG for the completion of the project which would be of immense benefit to children within and outside the community.

He said: “With this state-of-the-art facilities and a team of highly skilled and compassionate medical professionals, the hospital has the potential to provide the best care to our young patients”.

Speaking earlier, Dr Adedamola Dada, the Medical Director of the hospital, said the establishment of the centre was a significant milestone in its commitment to providing quality healthcare services to children.

Dada said the centre was equipped with latest medical equipment and highly trained medical professionals to meet the need of children seeking medical care in the hospital.

“As we commission this centre, we recommit ourselves to providing quality healthcare services to our patients with compassion, professionalism and excellence.

“We will continue to strive for excellence in all aspects of our operations and we are confident that our efforts will help to improve the health and well-being of children.

“We appreciate the unwavering support of the leadership of the OSSAP-SDGs for supporting our hospital and for this project,” he said. NAN