The Personal Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Domestic and Social Events, Hon. Funke Adesiyan, has rejoiced with the Muslim faithful on this year’s Eid-el-Kabir.

The message of the President’s aide was contained in a statement on Saturday.

Adesiyan said: “I rejoice with my fellow Muslims across the globe, particularly my constituents from Oyo state, as we celebrate this Eid-el-Kabir faithfully today. May joy and love envelop us all this season.

“As we celebrate, i enjoin us to be more keen on peaceful coexistence, tolerance and unity. Our humanity as a people should not be compromised at any point. For it is only true unity that we can move forward as a state and nation by extension, irrespective of religious and tribal affiliations.

“Remember to stay safe as you celebrate, covid 19 is not a hoax.

“Let’s thank Allah for giving us another Eid-el-Kabir.

“Barka De Sallah.”