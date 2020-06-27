Shukurat Funke Adesiyan, one of the aides of Nigeria’s First Lady, Aisha Buhari, has eulogised former Oyo State Governor, Abiola Ajimobi, who died on Thursday.

In a emotion-laden tribute, the Personal Assistant on Domestic and Social Events to Buhari, said Ajimobi’s death came to her as a rude shock.

She wrote in the tribute:

“Legends never die in our dreams, Because They will always live within our hearts.”

The above are the words of Anthony Hincks.

Finding the exact words to match how I feel about the passage of Late Senator Abiola Ajimobi eludes me. A rude shock. To live is to leave, death is indeed the ultimate end of our sojourn on earth.

The two time former Governor of the pacesetter state was a highly intelligent and accomplished politician at all levels. The progenitor of modern Oyo – Ajimobi was a detailed statesman who was always outspoken and bold in addressing issues as they are.

I commiserate with the family, friends, associates, sons and daughters of Oyo state especially our great party, the APC on the demise of an astute leader Senator Abiola Ajimobi (Koseleri).

It is my prayers that Almighty Allah forgives his sins and grant him Aljannah Firdaos.