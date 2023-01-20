Buhari’s Administration documentary on business summit ready for broadcast 

A 55-minute documentary on business summit by President Muhammadu Buhari’s Administration has been produced and ready for broadcast.

The summit (a Nigeria International Economic Partnership Forum) which was convened on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, United States in September 2022.

The forum was packaged in furtherance of the role of the private sector as a major driver of Nigeria’s industrialization.

A State House press statement signed Friday by Buhari’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu stated that the Presidential summit which was jointly hosted by the Office of the Chief of Staff, the Business Council on International Understanding, BCIU, and the Nigerian Mission in Washington, was successful in reiterating the fact that the Nigerian economy has been able to sustain its growth and recovery momentum despite the globally-induced and locally-triggered social and economic challenges.

It will be on air at the following times:

NTA: 8:00-9:00pm Saturday, January 21, 2023;

Arise News: 8:00-9:00pm Sunday, January 22, 2023;

Trust TV: 5:00-6:00pm Monday January 23, 2023.

It will also be on YouTube and all Presidential digital platforms.