Buhari’s administration begged Maina to join change agenda – Family 

The family members of former Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, Abdulrasheed Maina, has said President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration begged the former pension boss to join the change agenda, with the assurance of security protection.

The family disclosed this during a press conference in Kaduna on Wednesday.

They added that their son is not a fraudster but a messiah who brought reforms into the pension scheme.

The spokesman of the family, Aliyu Maina, said based on his “sterling record” at the scheme, the government of Buhari appealed to Maina to key into the “change agenda”.

Aliyu wondered why government officials were denying his brother, especially when the Department of State Services provided security for him.

He said: “It is on record that Abdulrasheed Maina’s reform put a stop to the fraudulent withdrawal of huge sums from both the Nigerian Pension Board, the Nigerian Police Pension Board, etc.

“Perhaps it is his noble efforts that made him enviable to the present administration when they came into power to convince him to come back and assist in its ‘CHANGE agenda’.

“Abdulrasheed was in fact invited by this administration and he was promised security to come and clean up the mess and generate more revenue to the government by blocking leakages.

“He succumbed to the present administration and came back to Nigeria. He has been working with the DSS for quite some time and he was given necessary security.

“There is a letter from the attorney-general of the federation where he gave his own legal opinion regarding the court verdict which was submitted to the Civil Service Commission and the Head of Service respectively. So, one wonders why all the agencies and various individuals responsible for his return are now denying.”

