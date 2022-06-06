Buhari yet to decide where 2023 presidency will go — Garba Shehu

President Muhammadu Buhari is yet to decide on which zone will produce the next president candidate of the country on the platform of the All Progressives Congress.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, said this on Sunday.

Shehu, who spoke with the British Broadcasting Corporation on Sunday, said: “This issue has not arisen.

“All he has to do is negotiate and get one person out of it, and he has shown that as a leader he is ready to provide leadership to make that happen.”