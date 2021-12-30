The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has reassured Nigerians that President Muhammadu Buhari will leave “a legacy of a safe, secure and prosperous nation”.

He spoke on Thursday in Lagos at a media briefing to showcase the achievements of the Buhari Administration in 2021.

Mohammed said in spite of daunting challenges, the administration made tremendous progress in 2021 in fighting insecurity, growing the economy and reforming the oil sector to spur more investments.

Mohammed said the Buhari Administration is emplacing world class infrastructure and providing social safety net for the poor and most vulnerable in the society.

He said the administration is equally taking advantage of the huge opportunities offered by the Information and Communications Technology Sector.

The Minister, who gave a list of 100 achievements of the Buhari Administration in 2021, noted that success is not measured by the number of challenges faced but by how challenges are being tackled.

“This is what the administration has demonstrated by tackling insecurity headlong while also growing and diversifying the economy,” he said.

While thanking Nigerians for their support and perseverance, he urged them not to relent in supporting the security forces, whom he said were making sacrifices to keep the country safe.