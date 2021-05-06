The Progressives Governors Forum says the Federal Government under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari is committed to tackling security challenges facing the country.

Governor Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi State and Chairman of the forum gave the assurance in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja while felicitating Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State on his 58th birthday.

He commended the leadership, vision and commitment of Lalong towards a united and prosperous Nigeria.

He said: “The PGF joins Lalong, Plateau governor and Chairman, Northern Governors Forum to celebrate his birthday.

“Along with the people of Plateau, the people of Northern Nigeria and other well meaning Nigerians, we celebrate this special occasion with you and your family.

“We in particular wish to acknowledge and commend your leadership, vision and commitment to a united, prosperous Nigeria.”

Bagudu acknowledged Lalong’s contributions to the PGF through his insightful and resolute inputs to the processes of managing governance in Plateau and the entire Northern Nigeria and at the national level.

Bagudu noted that as governor of Plateau State, through the development initiatives being implemented by the All Progressives Congress-led government, Lalong represented the shining light of politics.

The PGF is the umbrella for governors elected on the platform of the APC.