Buhari: What I told Governors who visited me over farmer-herder clashes

President Muhammadu Buhari has revealed what he told two Governors who visited him on the clashes between farmers and herders in the country.

The President revealed this in an exclusive interview he granted Channels Television, which was aired on Wednesday.

While he revealed that one of the Governor who visited him was Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, Buhari was silent on the identity of the other.

He told his interviewers: “For example, there were two Governors that came to see me about problems – Oyo state and one other state – because the herders were in their forests but the animals were going into the neighbouring farms, and eating the crops; I said, as far as I know, the farmers and herders have been co-existing in Nigeria for generations.

“Let them go and ask the local leadership what has gone wrong, why the break in communication between the local leadership and the herders.”

On the role of monarchs in the herder and farmers clashes, Buhari said: “The role of traditional rulers must not be undermined, because in their areas they know who is who, even by families, not to even talk of individuals.

“So, we have to revert to that system for us to have effective security in the localities.”