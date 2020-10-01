President Muhammadu Buhari has said his Government will take tough decisions being a responsible one.

The President said this on Thursday in his Independence Day broadcast.

Buhari said in the circumstances in which the country has found itself, there was the need to face realities.

He said: “In the circumstances, a responsible government must face realities and take tough decisions.”

He said petroleum prices in Nigeria are to be adjusted, adding that at the moment, it sells at N161 per litre.

To justify the deregulation amid opposition by vast majority of Nigerians, the President drew comparisons with other African Nations.

He said: “A comparison with our neighbours will illustrate the point;

“Chad which is an oil producing country charges N362 per litre.

“Niger, also an oil producing country sells 1 litre at N346.

“In Ghana, another oil producing country, petroleum pump price is N326 per litre.

“Further afield, Egypt charges N211 per litre.

“Saudi Arabia charges N168 per litre.

“It makes no sense for oil to be cheaper in Nigeria than in Saudi Arabia.”

President Buhari thus called on Nigerians to be prepared for the necessary sacrifices to make the country great.

He said: “Fellow Nigerians, to achieve the great country we desire, we need to solidify our strength, increase our commitment and encourage ourselves to do that which is right and proper even when no one is watching.

“Fellow Nigerians, let us collectively resolve to continue our journey beyond the sixty years on the clear understanding that as a nation we are greater together than being smaller units of nationalities. By the special grace of God we shall come through any transient challenges.

“It is my sincere hope that by the end of this anniversary on September 30th 2021, we will all be proud of taking this individual and collective self-assessment for the progress of our great Nation.”