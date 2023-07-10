Buhari welcomes election of President Tinubu as ECOWAS Chairman

828 828

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his emergence as the Chairman of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States.

This was made known in a statement in the early hours of Monday by Buhari’s spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu.

The former President said he was elated to hear the news that President Tinubu was elected Chairman at the 63rd Ordinary Session of the regional bloc held on Sunday in Bissau, capital of Guinea-Bissau.

The former Nigerian leader said: “West Africans have entrusted our new leader with an enormous responsibility, and it will be our task as citizens to support him to not let them down.

“I pray the Almighty will make his tenure as Chairman of the Authority of Heads of State and Government see to the restoration of ECOWAS as the bastion of democracy, good governance and a leader in fighting terrorism and climate change on the continent.”