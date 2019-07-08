With a growing population and infrastructure deficit, no amount of money is too much to revamp Nigeria’s development challenges, President Muhammadu Buhari said Sunday in Niamey, Niger Republic.

‘‘We need all the support we can get on infrastructure because the oil will not last forever,” President Buhari told Dr. Mansur Muhtar, Vice President, Islamic Development Bank, during a bilateral meeting on the margins of the Africa Union Summit.

President Buhari thanked the IDB for ongoing interventions in agriculture, trade and investment, rural development and food security in Nigeria, noting that the county will appreciate more support in other critical sectors.

Muhtar commended Nigeria for signing the African Continental Free Trade Area Agreement, saying it was good the country is now on board the trade deal.

While congratulating President Buhari on a successful outing at the AU Summit, the IDB Vice President pledged the Bank’s continued support to development efforts in the country.

He said the President of the IDB would like to visit Nigeria to commission the Bank’s new office, adding that Nigeria is a regional hub for the Islamic Development Bank Group.