Buhari: We have lost a mentor, Northern pride – Arewa Youth Assembly

The Arewa Youth Assembly (AYA) has mourned the passing of former President Muhammadu Buhari, describing his demise as the loss of a national icon and a symbol of Northern pride.

In a statement issued by the Speaker of AYA, Muhammad Salihu Danlami, the group mourned Buhari as “a leader, a mentor, and the pride of Northern Nigeria,” adding that his death marked the end of an era.

“We have lost an irreplaceable figure. He was the most accomplished Northerner in terms of positions held, integrity, charisma, and fear of God,” Danlami said.

He recalled that Buhari’s presidency was ushered in with high expectations, given his reputation as a retired military general, former Head of State, and anti-corruption crusader.

“In all, his presidency achieved over 75% of his manifesto and the change mantra around which he campaigned,” he noted.

Also Read:

Danlami praised Buhari’s commitment to national development, highlighting his efforts to reduce poverty, fight insecurity and terrorism, and initiate reforms that improved the lives of ordinary Nigerians.

“Life was much easier under his presidency,” he stated. “We thank him for the support he gave Nigerians and for his passion for national development.”

Offering prayers for the late president, the AYA leader said, “We pray Almighty Allah forgives his shortcomings here on earth. He should rest well till we meet to part no more. Adieu, Baba.”

Post Views: 16