Buhari was firm but fair – Ex-Naval chief

A former Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo (retd.), has mourned the passing of the late former President Muhammadu Buhari, describing him as a leader who was firm yet fair.

Gambo, who served under Buhari from 2021 to 2023, in a statement on Tuesday, stated that the former president embodied discipline, integrity, and a deep commitment to national service.

According to him, Buhari as a soldier, stood tall with courage, unwavering discipline and an incorruptible spirit.

Gambo added that as a statesman and former President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, he embodied the highest ideals of public service, personal sacrifice and national commitment.

While he recounted how Buhari appointed him as naval chief in January 2021, Gambo stated that the decision was one of the greatest privileges of his life.

“His journey through Nigeria’s turbulent political and security landscape remains a testament to his resilience, fortitude and selfless patriotism.

“I recall with immense gratitude and humility his entrusting me with the honour of serving our nation as Chief of the Naval Staff, in January 2021.

“That appointment, which lasted until the end of his tenure in 2023, remains one of the greatest privileges of my life.

“I have very fond memories of hosting him at the Navy’s Presidential Fleet Review in Lagos, a week before he left office.

“It was his last major military assignment as President and Commander-in-Chief, and an opportunity to commemorate the transformation of the Nigerian Navy under his leadership.

“In him, I found not only a Commander-in-Chief, but a father figure who was firm yet fair, deeply principled and constantly invested in the well-being and professional growth of those under his leadership,” the statement read in part.

Gambo hailed the late president’s efforts in reforming the military, especially in improving personnel welfare, modernising military hardware, and giving the service chiefs operational autonomy.

He further acknowledged his impact on his life and the lives of countless others in the military and civilian spheres, stating that it would remain indelible.

The retired admiral also praised Buhari’s austere lifestyle, anti-corruption stance, and compassion for the less privileged, describing him as “a man of honesty, simplicity, and unshakable patriotism.”

He recalled how his mother, a longtime admirer of the former president, was elated when he was appointed naval chief and later had the chance to visit Buhari after he left office.

“Though his physical presence is no longer with us, his spirit lives on in every institution he strengthened, every reform he championed, and every life he touched.

“His legacy is a light that will never fade, Insha Allah,” Gambo concluded.

