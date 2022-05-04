Buhari, UN Scribe meet, engage on terrorism, food security, other issues

President Muhammadu Buhari and the visiting Secretary-General of the United Nations (UN), Antonio Gutteres, Wednesday, engaged in talks bordering on war against terrorism, food security and other international issues.

The Nigerian leader welcomed Guterres at the State House at about 3.p.m., before going into closed door discussions on matters affecting Nigeria, Africa and the world at large.

The UN boss, who arrived Nigeria on a two-day visit, was in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, where he interacted with victims and repentant terrorists, Tuesday.

Gutteres, who is visiting Nigeria for the first time since he assumed duty as UN secretary-general, had before the meeting with President Buhari, performed a wreath-laying ceremony for victims of the 2011 bombing at Nigeria’s UN House in Abuja.

The visiting secretary-general had already visited Senegal and Niger Republic.