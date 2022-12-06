News

Buhari transmits FCT 2023 Budget to Senate

President Muhammadu Buhari Tuesday, transmitted the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) 2023 Budget to the Senate for consideration.

Buhari’s request was contained in a letter to the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan and read during plenary.

The letter reads: “Pursuant to Section 121 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigerias1999 (as amended).

“I forward herewith the Federal Capital Territory’s 2023 Statutory Budget Proposal for the kind consideration of the Senate.

“In the preparation of the Federal Capital Territory’s 2023 Statutory Budget Proposal, the Federal Capital Territory Administration aligns with the Federal Government’s laudable fiscal development policies.

“Accordingly, the FCT 2023 Budget proposal prioritising improvement in Heath Care Services, job creations. youth empowerment, social welfare services, education and increased productivity in agriculture in order to lift significant number of our citizens out of poverty,” he said.



