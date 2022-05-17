Buhari to unveil new NNPC in July

The new Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd (NNPC Ltd.) will be unveiled by President Muhammadu Buhari in July.

The Chief Executive Officer of the company, Malam Mele Kyari, said this Tuesday while receiving the CEO of the Year 2021 Award of the Leadership Newspapers Group in Abuja.

The Leadership Annual Conference and Awards also saw Vice President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo and World Trade Organisation (WTO) Director-General, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala receive the Leadership Person of the Year Awards.

Kyari revealed that the unveiling would hold July 18, 2022.

He thanked the Leadership Newspapers Group for recognising the efforts of the NNPC.

He said such recognition was a challenge to do more.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the new Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021, restructured and empowered the NNPC as a new entity.