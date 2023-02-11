Buhari to Tinubu: See me in Aso Rock by 9:45pm

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday directed the presidential candidate of his party, All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to see him in the Presidential Villa, also known as Aso Rock, on Friday night (yesterday).

The former two-term Governor of Lagos State confirmed the development himself at a banquet in his honour.

Tinubu, who had to leave the banquet, said he offered the explanation and came personally to do so in order not to be seen to have bluffed the organisers.

He added that it was for such emergencies that he had a vice presidential running mate in the person of former Borno State Governor and serving Senator, Kashim Shettima.

He said: “The President called that I should be at his place by 9:45pm this evening (Friday).

“What do I do?

“Cancel it and disobey my President?

“And it is a command, more or less.

“He said see me at 9:45pm.

“I can’t say I would boycott this event or downgrade it.

“I have got to be here too.

“First of all, seek your understanding.

“That is why there is always a pair for races like this.

“I have a vice presidential candidate.”