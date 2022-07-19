Buhari to Super Falcons: Thanks for your gallant display

President Muhammadu Buhari has commended the gallant display of Nigeria’s Super Falcons against the Moroccan female national football team in the second semifinals of the Women Africa Cup of Nations.

The President’s commendation was contained in a statement issued by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, on Tuesday.

“Although many will be disappointed with the Moroccan victory on penalties, there are many positive outcomes for the Nigerian team to take home and prepare better for the next tournament,” Buhari said.

He said he is encouraged by the doggedness, resilience and professionalism of the girls, who despite playing with two players down before a home crowd showed their quality and class.

Buhari says he believes that great things are expected from this team and like all Nigerians, he will be cheering them on at future outings.