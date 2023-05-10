Buhari to spend one more week in UK after attending King Charles’ coronation

President Muhammadu Buhari will be in London, United Kingdom, for an additional week after attending the coronation of Prince Charles III as the King of London.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, made this known in a statement on Tuesday.

Adesina said the extension of the stay of the President in the United Kingdom was at the behest of his Dentist, who has started attending to him.

He said: “The Specialist requires to see the President in another five days for a procedure already commenced.”

President Buhari had joined other world leaders to attend the coronation of King Charles lll on May 6, 2023.