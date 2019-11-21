There are strong indications that President Muhammadu Buhari will present Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu, for another four years in office.

Pointer to this development was the appeal by the Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption, Prof. Itse Sagay, to the Senate leadership for the confirmation of Magu as substantive chairman of the EFCC.

The 8th Senate had twice rejected the confirmation of Magu in full capacity and demanded that he should not continue in office based on his rejection.

The last Senate had based its decision on a scathing report by the Department of State Services.

But Sagay, who paid courtesy visit to the leadership Senate on Thursday, appealed for the speedy confirmation of Magu as substantive chairman of anti-graft agency.

He said: “We also wish to appeal to the Senate to consider the speedy confirmation of the acting chairman of the EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, who has done magnificent work so far in the years of being in that position and who will be a good companion to the legislature in achieving the aims of anti-corruption in this country.”

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, assured Sagay of the speedy confirmation of Magu as substantive chairman of EFCC, but said that the Senate was yet to receive such request from President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to Lawan: “On the confirmation of the Acting Chairman of EFCC, there is no request before this Senate.

“This is a new Senate and, therefore, until there is a request to this Senate, there is nothing the Senate can do.”

It could be recalled that the 8th Senate, led by Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, rejected the confirmation of Magu as substantive chairman of EFCC.

Magu had been in the office in Acting capacity for the past four years.