Buhari to participate in ECOWAS meeting on Common Currency in Niamey

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Tuesday depart for Niamey, Republic of Niger to participate in a meeting on common currency for the West African sub-region.

Femi Adesina, the President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, said this in a statement in Abuja on Monday.

Member-countries of the ECOWAS Task Force on Common Currency are ‎Nigeria, Cote d’Ivoire, Ghana and Niger.

Adesina disclosed that the Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun; and the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, would accompany the President to the meeting.

He said Buhari would return to Abuja same day after the meeting.