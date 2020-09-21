President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with former Governor of Imo State, Owelle Rochas Anayo Okorocha, on his 58th birthday, joining friends and family to celebrate the consummate entrepreneur and philanthropist, whose kindness he said cuts across the nation.

The President’s felicitation was contained in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, on Monday.

The statement added: “President Buhari shares the moment of joy with political associates of Owelle Okorocha, Senator representing Imo West Senatorial district in the ninth assembly, whose antecedents as Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum, President, Nigeria Red Cross Society, President/Founder, Rochas Foundation Inc, President, Rochas Group of Companies Limited, Pro-Chancellor, African Business School and former Chairman, Board of Nigerian Airspace Management Agency continues to resonate, especially among young leaders.

“The President believes Sen. Okorocha’s large heart and detribalized outlook on the country will continue to stand him out for recognition and appreciation, using his foundation to reach out to the poor and downtrodden in the society, building schools and health facilities, and providing scholarship for many.

“As the Senator turns 58, the President affirms that his dedication to the development of the country, and unwavering commitment to the welfare of the citizenry deserves commendation.

“President Buhari prays that the almighty God will grant Owelle Okorocha longer life and good health to keep serving the country and humanity.”