Buhari to Nigerians: Pray for me as my son gets married

President Muhammadu Buhari’s son, Yusuf, and Emir of Bichi’s daughter, Zahra Ado-Bayero, are both set to have their wedding Fatiha (blessing for the new couple) on August 20 at the Emir’s Palace, Bichi Local Government Area, Kano State.

The Eagle Online had earlier reported that the pre-wedding festivities have begun with a special polo tournament.

The tournament was attended by the couple, some family members and friends, including the newlywed daughter of Bauchi State Governor, Fatima Zahra Bala, and her husband.

In the wedding invitation and notification that was obtained by The Eagle Online, President Buhari asked for prayers for a successful marriage for the couple.

The wedding will commence by 1:30pm

The notification reads:

“My son, Yusuf Muhammadu Buhari will be getting married on Friday, 20th, August 2021 at Emir’s Palace, Bichi, Local Government, Kano State.

“Your prayers for the couple for a successful marriage will be appreciated.

“Please accept, the assurance of my best regards.”