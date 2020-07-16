President Muhammadu Buhari has told his Ministers and Chief Executives of Federal Ministries, Departments and Agencies that disrespect for the National Assembly will no longer be acceptable.

The President, according to his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, said this when he met on Thursday with the President of the Senate, Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan; and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, at the State House, Aso Villa.

The meeting came on the heels of the face-off between the National Assembly and the Minister of State for Labour, Employment and Productivity, Festus Keyamo (SAN), over recruitment for the 774,000 Federal Government works jobs.

Though the National Assembly told Keyamo not to proceed with the recruitment, the Minister was quoted as having said President Buhari has given him the go-ahead to commence the process in conjunction with the National Directorate of Employment.

Speaking on Thursday’s meeting in the Villa, Shehu, who said it lasted for almost an hour, revealed that it was characterized by an engaging discussion on a range of key issues of national importance, particularly the role of the Legislature as a critical component in supporting their common goal and commitment towards improving the lives of the people of Nigeria.

He added: “In the course of their conversation, recent events at the National Assembly were highlighted and the President reemphasised his utmost respect for the National Assembly, adding that any disrespect to the institution by any member of the executive branch will not be accepted.

“Ministers and all heads of Departments and Agencies should at all times conduct themselves in ways that will not undermine the National Assembly as an institution, its leadership and members.

“The President and the leaders of the National Assembly recognised and acknowledged that the Executive and Legislative arms of government are essential partners in the fulfillment of their mutually aligned goal of improving the lives of the Nigerian people.”