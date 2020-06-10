As the news of one the most brutal terrorist attacks on innocent people emerged from the North East, President Muhammadu Buhari said he is deeply shocked by the brutal killing of tens of people by the Boko Haram/Islam in West Africa Province in Gubio village, Borno State.

The President stated this on Wednesday in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu.

She said the President, who was expecting a detailed briefing by the Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, on the outcome of his visit to the affected communities, said the “primordial nature of the killings is particularly shocking because it happened not long after the Ramadhan and Eid, and the country is preparing to celebrate the Democracy Day.”

In condemning the incident, President Buhari charged the armed forces to sustain their recent string of successes against the terrorists to extract a heavy price from the attackers, and bring back all those they kidnapped as well as the large number of cattle rustled.

He also expressed the sincere condolences of the government and people of Nigeria to the bereaved families, communities and the government and people of Borno State.

Governor Zulum on Wednesday confirmed the death of 81 persons in the attack.

The village head among many others was also kidnapped.