As Muslims in Nigeria join others globally in preparations towards Eid Al-Fitr, a day that is celebrated to mark the end of Ramadan, the month of fasting, President Buhari has directed that all celebrations be limited due to the global coronavirus crisis.

To this effect, the President, First Family, his personal aides, members of cabinet and Service Chiefs who choose to remain in Abuja will congregate in full compliance with COVID-19 protocols at the forecourt of the Presidential Villa to observe the Eid prayers. Time fixed for the prayer is 9:00am.

A statement by his spokesperson, Garba Shehu said there will be no traditional Sallah homage to the President by religious, community and political leaders. “As was the case last year, the President encourages such leaders to be content with modest celebrations at home in view of the pandemic.

“President Buhari specially thanks the Ulama (Islamic Clerics) and all other religious (Muslim, Christian) leaders who continue to pray for the wellbeing of the nation and its people.

“The President, in addition, takes this opportunity to condole with all who lost family members due to what he described as the ‘madness’ going on in parts of the country.

“The President calls on all local leaders to talk to their youths and warn them against being used to incite and foment violence.

“If we attack institutions guarding us,” the President wonders, “who will protect us in future emergencies?”