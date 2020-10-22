President Muhammadu Buhari has told the International Community and Nigeria’s neighbours in particular not to rush to judgment concerning issues surrounding the #EndSARS protest.

The President said this on Thursday in a nationwide address following the comments that had trailed the unleashing of Soldiers on protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate in Lagos State.

From the United Nations to the United States of America and Ghana, there have been various reactions since the incident on Tuesday.

But Buhari told the international community in his speech: “To our neighbours in particular, and members of the international community, many of whom have expressed concern about the ongoing development in Nigeria, we thank you and urge you all to seek to know all the facts available before taking a position or rushing to judgment and making hasty pronouncements.”

The President then went ahead to warn the youth engaged in violence.

He said: “I therefore call on our youths to discontinue the street protests and constructively engage government in finding solutions. Your voice has been heard loud and clear and we are responding.

“And I call on all Nigerians to go about their normal businesses, and enjoin security agencies to protect lives and properties of all law abiding citizens without doing harm to those they are meant to protect. Let me pay tribute to officers of the Nigeria Police Force who have tragically lost their lives in the line of duty.

“I would like to thank those state Governors, traditional and religious leaders who have appealed for calm and restraint. I also thank youth leaders who have restrained their followers from taking the law into their hands.

“This government respects and will continue to respect all the democratic rights and civil liberties of the people, but it will not allow anybody or groups to disrupt the peace of our nation.”