Buhari to inaugurate six Super Tucano aircraft August 31

President Muhammadu Buhari will officially induct the newly acquired six A-29 Super Tucano aircraft into the NAF Order of Battle on Tuesday, August 31, 2021, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has said.

This is part of government’s efforts to bolster the ongoing war against terrorism.

The event is slated for 011 Presidential Air Fleet Apron, Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja by 10.00am.

NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, said the ceremony would feature a symbolic fly past by some of the newly acquired A-29 Super Tucano aircraft.

“Expectedly, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, will preside over the induction ceremony as the Special Guest of Honour.

“As part of programmes lined up for the induction ceremony, a symbolic flypast will be performed by some of the newly acquired A-29 Super Tucano aircraft within the vicinity of the induction ceremony,” he said.

The first batch of the six A-29 Super Tucano aircraft arrived in Kano, Nigeria on July 22, 2021.

The NAF spokesperson added the second batch of the remaining six A-29 Super Tucanos is expected in Nigeria before the end of the year.