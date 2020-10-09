President Muhammadu Buhari has given the marching orders to the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, to address the concerns of Nigerians that had led to a nationwide protest on the activities of operatives of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad.

President Buhari spoke on Friday night when he met with Adamu and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo following three days of protests across the country on the excesses of operatives of the Unit of the Police.

He told the IG to reform the Unit to curb the allegations of brutality and extortion among others against the operatives.

In a series of tweets on his Twitter handle, President Buhari said: “I met again with the IGP tonight.

“Our determination to reform the police should never be in doubt.

“I am being briefed regularly on the reform efforts ongoing to end police brutality and unethical conduct, and ensure that the Police are fully accountable to the people.

“The IG already has my firm instructions to conclusively address the concerns of Nigerians regarding these excesses, & ensure erring personnel are brought to justice.

“I appeal for patience and calm, even as Nigerians freely exercise their right to peacefully make their views known.

“The vast majority of men and women of the Nigeria Police Force are patriotic and committed to protecting the lives and livelihoods of Nigerians, and we will continue to support them to do their job.”