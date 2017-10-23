Buhari to HoS: Report on recall of Maina must reach me today

President Muhammadu Buhari has told the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Winifred Oyo-Ita, that the report on the process that led to the recall of Abdullahi Abdulrasheed Maina, a former Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, must reach him today (Monday).

Buhari gave the directive in a memo he sent to Oyo-Ita on the development.

A statement by presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, confirmed the directive.

The statement added: “In a memo to the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, the President equally demanded a full report of the circumstances of Maina’s recall and posting to the Ministry of Interior.

“The report is to be submitted to the office of the Chief of Staff to the President, Mallam Abba Kyari, before the end of work today, Monday, October 23, 2017.”