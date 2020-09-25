President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed his delight that among four Nigerians listed in 2020 TIME 100, Dr. Abdulrahman Tunji Funsho, Chairman of The Nigeria National Polio Plus Committee of Rotary International, has featured.

The President said this in a statement on Friday by the Media Unit of the Presidency.

The statement said Buhari expressed joy that Funsho, a distinguished cardiologist and former District Governor of Rotary International, came up for global recognition, adding that it is an attestation to “the good work you did for Nigeria and Africa, in getting us to be free from wild polio virus.”

President Buhari believes that the recognition by TIME is just one of the many accolades that will come Dr. Funsho’s way “having fought a yeoman’s battle to rid Nigeria and Africa of polio, which once disabled 75,000 African children every single year.”

Other three Nigerians in the 2020 TIME 100 Roll of Honour are: Tony Elumelu, economist, entrepreneur, philanthropist, Chairman, Heirs Holdings, United Bank of Africa, and Founder, The Tony Elumelu Foundation; Giannis Antetokounmpo (a Greek rendition of Adetokunbo), a star basketball player born to Nigerian parents; and Tomi Adeyemi, bestselling Nigerian-American novelist and creative writing coach.