Buhari to confer national honour on Tinubu ahead inauguration

President Muhammadu Buhari has concluded plans to confer the country’s highest national honour, the Grand Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (GCFR) on President-elect, Bola Tinubu.

He will also honour Vice President-elect, Kashim Shettima with the second highest national honour, the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON).

The duo will be conferred with the national honours on Thursday, May 25, 2023, in the nation’s capital Abuja.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha who is also the Chairman of the Presidential Transition Council made this known during a World Press Conference to unveil the programme of events for the 2023 presidential inauguration.

Boss Mustapha also said that there will be an official handover of Transition Documents to the Tinubu’s incoming administration on the same day.

Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan had conferred GCON on only Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo in 2015.

At the ceremony, Jonathan had explained that Buhari did not need the conferment as an ex military Head of State.