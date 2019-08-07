President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday assured members of the National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress that he would be more conscious of the interests of the party when taking key decisions.

The president gave the assurance when he received members of the NWC of the APC at the State House, Abuja.

While pledging to uphold party supremacy, Buhari commended the National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, and other members for their sacrifices and overall success in the last general elections.

He said: “It is obvious that the success of the party was more paramount in your hearts. You could have deployed the time and energy you deployed for the party for your own personal use.

‘‘I respect the sacrifices you are making; you can only derive satisfaction if you are working for your country and all our people because, materially, nobody can pay you for the sacrifices.’’

President Buhari appealed to NWC members to abide by the constitution of the party, adding: “It is not enough to just criticise certain decisions of the party without first understanding what the constitution says”.

The President assured the NWC that competent members with the requisite experience would be invited to contribute their quota to nation-building as heads and chairmen of boards of governmental parastatals and agencies.

Earlier, Oshiomhole had congratulated the president on the electoral victory, and noted that the NWC was meeting with him exclusively, for the first time after the elections.

The party chairman regretted that the party lost some states, but observed that great victories were recorded in Kwara and Gombe states.

He said: ‘‘In Kwara, we uprooted the ruling dynasty and inaugurated absolutely loyal and totally committed APC men at the helm of affairs.’’

While commending the unique leadership style of the president, Oshiomhole thanked him for his unflinching support that ensured the success of the party in holding the principal offices of the 9th National Assembly.