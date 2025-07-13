Buhari: Tinubu orders Shettima to leave for UK

President Bola Tinubu has ordered Vice President Kashim Shettima to leave for the United Kingdom to accompany the remains of former President Muhammadu Buhari home.

The Eagle Online recalls that the death of Buhari in a London hospital in the United Kingdom was announced by his spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, on Sunday.

According to Shehu: “The family of the former president has announced the passing on of the former president, Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, this afternoon in a clinic in London.

“May Allah accept him in Aljannatul Firdaus, Amin.”

A statement on Sunday shortly after the announcement by Shehu by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, said Tinubu confirmed the death of Buhari in London at about 4:30pm following a prolonged illness.

Onanuga said Tinubu has spoken with Aishat Buhari, the former president’s widow, and offered his deep condolences.

He added: “President Tinubu has also ordered Vice President Kashim Shettima to proceed to the United Kingdom to accompany President Muhammadu Buhari’s body back to Nigeria.”

The Eagle Online recalls that Buhari was twice elected Nigeria’s president in 2015 and 2019.

He also served as military head of state between January 1984 and August 1985.

President Tinubu has also ordered flags at half-staff as a mark of respect for the departed leader.

