Buhari, Tinubu in closed door meeting, pray together

The President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Friday joined President Muhammadu Buhari to offer prayers at the State House Mosque, Aso Rock Villa, Abuja.

But before Buhari and Tinubu joined the congregation for the Friday prayers, the two had a closed-door meeting.

At the meeting, they greeted one another on the Sallah occasion following the completion of the 30-day Ramadan fast.

According to the Senior Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, the duo privately discussed a host of issues of common concern to them.

According to a statement by Shehu on Friday, the President-elect was accompanied to the State House by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila; and two Governors: Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State and AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State; as well as Alhassan Ado Doguwa, the Majority Leader of the House of Representatives.

President Buhari, in bidding a farewell to the visitor, said: “Thank you for joining us in prayer.”