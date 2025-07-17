Buhari: Tinubu approves expanded special FEC meeting

President Bola Tinubu has approved an Expanded Special Session of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) to be held on Thursday to honour former President Muhammadu Buhari, who died on Sunday.

This was contained in a statement issued by Malam Rabiu Ibrahim, the Special Assistant on Media to the Minister of Information and National Orientation.

In the statement on Wednesday in Abuja, Ibrahim said: “The Special FEC Meeting will be held at the Council Chambers, Presidential Villa, Abuja by 5:00 p.m.

“This will be done after the Third Day Prayer for the late former president at his residence in Daura, Katsina State, with the Vice President, Senator Kashim Shetima, leading a delegation of the Federal Government for the prayers.

“The Meeting will be attended by the leadership of the National Assembly, the Senate and the House of Representatives, the Judiciary, and representatives of the family of the late former President.”

According to the statement, there are also other activities lined up for Friday and Sunday in honour of the late president.

Ibrahim added: “Furthermore, on Friday, July 18, a Special Prayer Session will be held in honour of the late former president at the National Mosque, Abuja.

“On Sunday, July 20, a Special Church Service will be conducted.”

