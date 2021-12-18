Buhari tasks Nigerian varsities to come up with cure for COVID-19

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday tasked Nigerian universities to come up with a cure for Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Represented by John Mairafi, a Director with the National Universities Commission (NUC), Buhari gave the charge in Oye-Ekiti, at the 5th and 6th convocation ceremony of the Federal University (FUOYE).

He charged scholars in universities to engage in global search for both pharmaceutical and non -pharmaceutical solutions to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I want to challenge Nigerian universities generally and the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE) in particular to contribute to the national transformation.

“This has become pertinent at a time like this when humanity has been confronted with a lot of troubling issues, such as COVID-19 pandemic.

“My administration will continue to welcome constructive criticisms from all Nigerians on how to address our country’s various challenges,” he said.

Buhari assured the graduands that his administration would continue to support the university system through improved funding and the development of infrastructure.

While congratulating them, he said that his administration would continue to invest more resources in job creation and entrepreneurship development.

Also speaking at the ceremony, the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Governing Council, Dr Muhammed Yahuza, commended the vice chancellor, Prof. Abayomi Fasina for his tireless efforts towards the growth and development of the institution.

He assured the staff and management that the Governing Council would not rest until the university has been declared the best in Nigeria.

The chairman congratulated the graduating students and prayed that God would guide and guard them in their future endeavours.

Earlier, the vice chancellor, Prof. Fasina, said that his aspiration was to transform FUOYE into a great institution of learning.

He said that the university’s growth has been hampered by inadequate funding, security issues and inadequate infrastructure.

He urged the various stakeholders, including media practitioners to join the management in promoting the university.

The vice chancellor advised the graduands to be the best in their future careers and always carry themselves as good ambassadors of the university.