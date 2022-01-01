Buhari tasks IGP to be more aggressive in crime control

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, to use the country’s new position at the International Criminal Police Organization (ICPO) otherwise called- INTERPOL, to be more aggressive in tackling the nation’s security challenges.

The president gave the challenge when he received in audience the Minister of Police Affairs, Maigari Dingyadi, who came to present to him the newly elected Vice President (Africa), and Executive Committee Member of INTERPOL, Assistant Inspector-General of Police, AIG Garba Umar.

Buhari congratulated the IGP, who was also at the event, for having one of his men representing the whole of Africa.

“This is very good for our Police and I hope that the IGP would take note, now that one of you is representing the whole of Africa.

“It is something that you must take to the police, especially the officer corps so that they can put in more effort in trying to cope with our security challenges” the President stressed.

Buhari also extended his congratulations to the new Vice President of INTERPOL, urging him not to relent on his good records.

The Minster of Police Affairs in his remarks testified that AIG Umar had always distinguished himself in the service in various capacities and his election into the prestigious seat is well deserved.

Recall, that Umar was elected into the position on November 25, 2021, at the 89th General Assembly of INTERPOL which held in Istanbul, Turkey.

NAN