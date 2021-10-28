Buhari tasks African governments on inclusive security, prosperity

President Muhammadu Buhari says it is vital for African governments to renew their social compact with the citizenry so as to improve governance, development and build institutions that promote inclusive security and prosperity.

Buhari spoke on Thursday in Abuja at the 5th Conference of the Network of African Parliamentarians for Defence and Security Committees of the House of Representatives.

Laolu Akande, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Office of the Vice President, in a statement, said Buhari was represented by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

Buhari said his administration was actively striving to ensure that no segment of the Nigerian population feels alienated and marginalised.

The conference is a strategic platform that brings together lawmakers from across Africa, as well as representatives of the African Union (AU), the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the European Union (EU).

It is to exchange ideas, share experiences and deliberate on common approaches to addressing threats to the continent’s collective security.

“Mobilising the full spectrum of our national assets also means engaging the broad expanse of our societies.

“In order to do this, we must renew the social compact that binds governments and the governed and build institutions that promote inclusive security and prosperity.

“We recognise that having large segments of our population feeling alienated and marginalized is a critical vulnerability.”

He said that the challenge was to develop measures through policy and legislation that created an umbrella of human security over the people thereby preventing the forces of destabilisation from weaponising the frustrations of the marginalised.

The president said that in doing so, Nigeria would also ensure that the human and material resources deployed for growth and development were not consumed in conflict.

He said that the Conference was timely and urged African governments to have more strategic collaboration to tackle existential threats across the continent.

“Governments across the continent are dealing with multiple threats ranging from terrorism and piracy to transnational organised crime and insurrectionary challenges to the very legitimacy of our nations.

Buhari highlighted the efforts by the government in addressing the security challenges, particularly terrorism and insurgency.

“As part of our efforts in responding, we have prioritised our commitment to the constitutional imperative of guaranteeing the security and the welfare of the people.

“We have embarked upon an ambitious programme of reforming critical law enforcement institutions while sustaining consistently increased investment in our defence and security sectors.

“However, we recognise that the threats we face in this borderless age are often both local and transnational.

“We recognise that an insurrection or conflict in one country can spread like an infection across borders to destabilise neighbours and create even greater threats that jeopardize regional security and stability.

“This is why strategic multi-dimensional partnerships are essential to guaranteeing the peace, stability and prosperity of our nations and our continent.”

The president told the gathering of parliamentarians that they had a crucial role in leading domestic advocacy for vital security partnerships in their respective countries.

He applauded the network’s objective of deliberating on common approaches to address threats to collective security.

Buhari stressed the importance of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) in promoting continental integration through trade and commerce.

He reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to fulfilling its obligations as a member of ECOWAS and the AU.

“Nigeria, being a leading economy on the continent also remains committed to the cause of African integration and all collaborative endeavours that promote that cause of which this august Network is a fine example,” he said.

The president commended the leadership of the network and the organisers.

He urged the parliamentarians to identify gaps, particularly in analysing the prospects of the European Peace Facility, the ECOWAS Protocol on the Free Movement of Persons, Goods and Services, and other relevant conventions.

Dignitaries at the event included the Senate President Ahmed Lawan, the representative of the Speaker of the House of Representatives; Secretary to the Government of the Federation Boss Mustapha, FCT Minister, Muhammad Bello, and the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar.

Security chiefs from Ivory Coast, Angola, Republic of Benin, Niger, Chad, Cameroon, and Ghana, among others participated in the conference.