Buhari sympathises  with Senator Bajomo over wife’s death 

President Muhammadu Buhari has sympathized with Senator Felix Kolawole Bajomo and family over the passing of his wife of over 57 years, Rosalind Adedoyin Bajomo, 79.

The President in a press release signed by his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina joined family, friends and associates of the lawmaker in mourning the late Rosalind, who was pillar of support to her husband, children and grandchildren, and a committed member of the Anglican Church of Ascension.

President Buhari noted the outpouring of testimonies on life and times of the matriarch, particularly her strength in pursuing good for people and works of charity.

The President prayed that the Almighty God will grant the departed peaceful rest, and stretch his arms of comfort over the family.