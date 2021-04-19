President Muhammadu Buhari has extended heartfelt condolences to President Idriss Deby Itno of Chad in the wake of the ethnic clashes in the South Eastern Region of Salamat that claimed several lives.

“I am shocked and saddened by the incident that shattered decades of relative peace and stability in Chad,” President Buhari said, adding that “ethnic and tribal clashes is a threat to African unity and stability and Nigeria joins the rest of Africa to deplore the latest eruption of violence in Chad.”

Underscoring the need for African leaders and people to manage their diversity with tolerance and understanding, the President noted that “a threat to stability in one part of Africa is a threat to the rest of us.

“Given Africa’s economic and social challenges, we cannot afford mutual destruction that makes our challenges more complicated.”

Meanwhile, President Buhari also commiserated with President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, the government and people of Egypt over the train accident in Northern Cairo that killed dozens of people and injured 98 others.