President Muhammadu Buhari has submitted a Supplementary Budget of N895 billion to the National Assembly for consideration.

The chairman, Senate Committee on Army, Senator Ali Ndume, made this known after the closed door screening of the Chief of Army Staff, Major-General Farouk Yahaya.

“The Supplementary Budget is before us and we will give it speedy consideration. What we have discussed is in camera, and we are expecting light at the end of tunnel,” he said.

The National Assembly had in December last year passed the 2021 Appropriation Bill to the tune of N13.5 trillion.

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, on Thursday, had promised Nigerians that the National Assembly would give a speedy approval to the N895 billion supplementary budget announced by the Federal Executive Council on Wednesday.

Lawan said this in Abuja while announcing a N10 million donation by the ninth Senate as part of activities to mark its two years of inauguration.

He had said, “The National Assembly has been doing all it can with the executive arm of government to bring an end to the series of challenges of insecurity confronting the country.

“The Federal Executive Council, as reported in the media on Wednesday, has prepared a N895 billion supplementary budget to be forwarded to both chambers of the National Assembly for approval.

“Over N700 billion from the N895 billion supplementary budget is earmarked for tackling all forms of insecurity problems in the country, the very reason the National Assembly will give it expeditious consideration and passage.”