Buhari submits assets declaration form, shows zero debt + Approval

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has submitted his assets declaration forms to the Code of Conduct Bureau in line with Chapter 6 of the constitution.

This was made known by his ex-Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, on Saturday.

According to Shehu, the CCB on Saturday issued a receipt acknowledging the submission of the forms by Buhari.

Shehu, in a tweet on his Twitter handle on Saturday, said: “The completed declaration shows that his movable assets did not increase, at home in Nigeria or outside and did not add new bank accounts outside the only one he had in Union Bank, Kaduna.

“He has taken no loans and has no liability.

“The number of animals in his farm recorded a little decrease due to the number he gave out as gifts in the last four years.”

The Eagle Online recalls that Buhari had days before his exit from office encouraged those who served in his administration to fill and submit their assets declaration forms.

He handed over to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on May 29, 2023 and has since returned to his hometown in Daura, Katsina State.