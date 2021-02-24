President Muhammadu Buhari has spoken with Muhammadou Youssoufou, his Niger Republic counterpart, to congratulate him on the peaceful conduct of the run-off election in the West African state.

The telephone conversation took place on Tuesday evening.

President Buhari also congratulated President Youssoufou on the provisional outcome of the elections in which the candidate of the ruling party, Bazoum Mohamed of the Party for Democracy and Socialism, PNDS Tarayya, won with 55.75 per cent against former President, Mahamane Ousmane, of the RDR Tchanji.

President Buhari joined international observers, including ECOWAS, African Union, United Nations missions and others in expressing satisfaction with the conduct of the election.

He urged all aggrieved persons to follow the due process of the law and avoid instigation of violence and other disruptive processes.