Buhari speaks on reported support for Shekarau against Ganduje

President Muhammadu Buhari has reacted to reports making the rounds that he had declared support for the All Progressives Congress faction in Kano State led by a former Governor of the state, Ibrahim Shekarau.

There had been crisis in the Kano State chapter of the party, which had pitted Shekarau against Governor Abdullahi Ganduje.

The news that President Buhari had thrown his weight behind Shekarau’s faction surfaced after the Chairman of the party loyal to him, Ahmadu Haruna Zago, met with him on Saturday night.

In an interview with BBC Hausa after meeting with Buhari, Danzago said the president congratulated him on his victory as the chairman of APC in Kano.

“He asked me about what is happening in Kano, and I told him that we have formed the APC leadership in the state… he congratulated me,” Danzago said.

But he added that they did not discuss the party’s crisis in Kano with the president, saying: “Since the matter is in court we have not discussed it. You know the president will not be involved in a matter that is before the court.”

When asked about rumours linking him with former Kano State Governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso, Dazango said: “There is no such thing. But you know it is politics there is no permanent friend or enemy.”

Speaking on the development in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, President Buhari said he belongs to the party and not any faction.

The statement by Shehu on Saturday night said: “The Presidency wishes to counter a public statement by one of the factions of the All Progressives Congress in Kano State, that they have received the endorsement of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“This is blatantly untrue. This cannot happen when matters are awaiting adjudication by the courts.

“To be clear on this one, President Buhari has not endorsed any faction.

“His support is for the All Progressives Congress as a Party, united and strong, and not of any faction.”