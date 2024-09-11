Buhari speaks on flooding in Borno, other states

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the governments and people of Borno and other states affected by flooding.
Former President Buhari’s message was contained in a statement issued by his Media Adviser, Malam Garba Shehu, on Tuesday.
He described the flooding as a national calamity.
He expressed concerns about the widespread devastation of homes, farmland and loss of lives by flooding in Borno and many other states.
He also expressed hope that the relief measures by the various governments would help people who had lost their family members and livelihood to flooding.
“My thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by this natural disaster,” Buhari said.