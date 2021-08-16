Buhari signs Petroleum Industry Bill 2021 into law

President Muhammadu Buhari has signed the Petroleum Industry Bill 2021 into law.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Special Adviser to the President, Femi Adesina on Monday.

Working from home in five days quarantine as required by the Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19 after returning from London on Friday August 13, the President assented to the Bill on Monday August 16, in his determination to fulfil his constitutional duty.

According to the statement, the ceremonial part of the new legislation will be done on Wednesday August 18, 2021, after the days of mandatory isolation would have been fulfilled.

The Petroleum Industry Act provides legal, governance, regulatory and fiscal framework for the Nigerian petroleum industry, the development of host communities, and related matters.

The Senate had passed the Bill on July 15, 2021, while the House of Representatives did same on July 16, thus ending a long wait since early 2000s, and notching another high for the Buhari administration.