Buhari shocks over Anambra babies kidnapping, directs trend must stop

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed shock over the reported kidnapping of five newborn babies in Anambra State, directing that the rising crime rate in the areas should be reduced without any delay.

Buhari’s directive is contained in a State House press release signed by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu.

The statement recalled that the reported kidnapping occurred at Stanley Hospital, Nkpologwu in the state and attackers picked the babies and zoomed off.

In expressing his concern about the strange incident, President Buhari said this case must be solved immediately, directing that the security at hospitals must be foolproof so that attacks of this nature do not happen again.





