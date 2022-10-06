Buhari set to present 2023 budget

President Muhammadu Buhari will present the 2023 budget to the joint sitting of National Assembly in the Green chamber that is currently undergoing renovation.

The renovation started on July 2022 and it is expected to be concluded by August 2023.

Already, the security agencies have taken over strategic places in the National Assembly complex in order to enforce law and order.

The budget presentation by President Buhari will be the last presentation before handing over to duly elected civilian President on May 29, 2023.

The budget for 2023 is pegged at N19.76 trillion

The notice of the budget presentation letter was on Monday read by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan at the commencement of plenary session.

The letter on the Budget presentation by President Buhari on Friday was personally written by him to the Senate.